Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 281,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

