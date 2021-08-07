Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Quotient Technology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $636,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.