Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $49,895.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00145541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00156054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.26 or 1.00404669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.57 or 0.00805630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

