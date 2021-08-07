SEEN Reaches One Day Volume of $84,964.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $4.97 or 0.00011330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SEEN has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $84,964.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00859303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041230 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.