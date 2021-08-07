Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $87.00

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.27.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 739,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

