Analysts Set X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price at $20.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XFOR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.10. 68,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,341. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

