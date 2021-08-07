Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $307.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The company has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.