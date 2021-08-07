Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 3,293 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,714.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,513.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

