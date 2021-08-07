Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.11. 4,581,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.