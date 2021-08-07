TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,933 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.11. 4,581,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

