Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%.

NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 65,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNCE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

