Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 397,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,665. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3,583.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,376.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.73%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.