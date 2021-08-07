Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 397,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,665. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3,583.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,376.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.