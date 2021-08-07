Rai Reflex Index Achieves Market Cap of $45.33 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00006925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00147175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00155616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,678.62 or 0.99637690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00803997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 14,931,242 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

