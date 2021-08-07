Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 201,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.