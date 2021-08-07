Streamity (STM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $479,296.70

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Streamity has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $479,296.70 and approximately $36.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.83 or 0.00861893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00099595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Streamity Profile

Streamity is a coin. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official website is stm.club . Streamity’s official message board is medium.com/@streamityorg . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Buying and Selling Streamity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

