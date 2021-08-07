Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Price Target at $56.80

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 245,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,446. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $191,047,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 835,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

