Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $38.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Premier stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 369,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

