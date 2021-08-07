Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $72.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 122.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 716,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,527. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

