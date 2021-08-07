Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 631 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.30. 989,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

