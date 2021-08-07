AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.04. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.53. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

