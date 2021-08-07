Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,174,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,262. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.