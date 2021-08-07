Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,570 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.13. 1,116,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.39. 3M has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

