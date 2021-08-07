Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 1,204,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,800. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

