Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,513. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

