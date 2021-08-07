Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 930,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,766. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.75. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

