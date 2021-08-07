First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. 3,929,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

