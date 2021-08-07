Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0120

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $356,553.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

