Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.00. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $134.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

