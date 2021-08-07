Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.27 Million

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $119.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $495.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. 496,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,670. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

