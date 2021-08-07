Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $603,437.10 and $162.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,625.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.93 or 0.01322452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00352477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00136823 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003169 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.