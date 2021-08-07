Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 5.3% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and $395.44 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,576.05 or 0.99885853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00076830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010591 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 194,623 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

