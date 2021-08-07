Tufton Capital Management Has $24.76 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

GOOG stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,740.72. 678,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,584.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,972 shares of company stock worth $249,692,383 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.