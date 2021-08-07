Tufton Capital Management Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.3% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,022,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,257,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

