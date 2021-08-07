Tufton Capital Management Has $606,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.33. 6,061,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.