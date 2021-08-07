Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LIN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.87. The company had a trading volume of 858,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $646,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 665,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $2,530,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

