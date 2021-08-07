Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $363.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,925,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

