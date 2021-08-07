Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%.

CLW stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $31.36. 149,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,781. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

