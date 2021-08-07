StakedZEN Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for approximately $70.39 or 0.00161086 BTC on major exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,213.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00149589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00156369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.26 or 0.99947558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.57 or 0.00806842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,679 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

