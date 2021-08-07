Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,103,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after buying an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

