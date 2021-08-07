Zano Price Reaches $2.39 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $25.76 million and $177,701.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,566.49 or 0.99700914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01122383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.40 or 0.00323595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00385958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004841 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,790,432 coins and its circulating supply is 10,760,932 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

