Jetcoin (JET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $773,590.57 and $1.01 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00864573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041192 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

