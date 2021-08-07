HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $343.68 million and $46,506.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004841 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00030089 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00032256 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.