Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Issues Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Shake Shack updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. 975,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.04. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.