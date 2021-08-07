American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%.

American International Group stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,807,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,956. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

