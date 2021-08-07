Essex Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

