Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,572,685 shares of company stock valued at $227,589,751 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

