QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.30. QUALCOMM reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,733,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

