SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. SPX updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.250-$2.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.45 EPS.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $65.00. 149,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25. SPX has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

