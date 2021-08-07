Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.610 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

