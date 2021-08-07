$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22. Cognex has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

